Βιβλιοφαγικό mashup v53: Έρχονται δύο νέα βιβλία για τον Χάρι Πότερ

Book exchange time! Thanks @tiny_tomboys for this gorgeous book about......everything! Loving our new book by @marcmartinillo Full of facts and fun things to look at we managed to delay bedtime by about half an hour just looking through its beautiful pages. And thank to @ltpbexchange for organising! #bookexchange #ltpbexchange #newbook #geography #theworldaroundus

A post shared by AJ (@ajscraftyantics) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT