McGregor Vs Mayweather: The Car Fight!

Welcome to my toy world! Who wants to come out & play? Bugatti Veyron $1,600,000 Bugatti Veyron $1,600,000 Bugatti Gran Sport $3,000,000 Ferrari 458 Spider $360,000 Ferrari 458 Spider $360,000 Lamborghini Aventador $390,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S $205,000 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano $350,000 Private Jet #AirMayweather www.themoneyteam.com

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 5, 2015 at 3:00am PST