Μια Oneman κουβέντα με τη Milla Jovovich

Daunting??? Amazing?? ? In this picture, the director Johnny Grant and I are essentially wondering how the next 3 hours of the live show are going to go for this #Immersivetheater piece I did with #Toyota for the launch of their new #toyotachr hybrid and I'm obviously terrified! A huge amount of preparation went into #thenightthatflows event which was: a real driving experience that took people across the globe through virtual landscapes and real actors (guided by me! ). The night ended up being truly magical and it's all thanks to the amazing cast and crew that made such a perfectly choreographed fusion of live actors and gorgeous interactive design. @luca_pinknose @department_the @toyota #toyotaflow #ad #londondiary

