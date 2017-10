Τα Hunger Games έγιναν πάρκο στο Ντουμπάι, κάποιος δεν κατάλαβε τις ταινίες

NEW picture of The World of The Hunger Games at @motiongatedubai SHAKAKSJS OMG #hungergames #catchingfire #mockingjay #mockingjaypart1 #mockingjaypart2 #theworldofthehungergames #motiongatedubai

A post shared by Hunger Games&Harry Potter News (@tri.wizard.games) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:10am PDT