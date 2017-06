Βιβλιοφαγικό mashup v49: 20 χρόνια Χάρι Πότερ

Reading a novel was like returning to a once-beloved holiday destination, Liane Moriarty. Loved this book! Can't wait to watch the series. #reading #biglittlelies #bookworm #bookaddict #booknerd #instabook #instavivlio #psichogiosbooks #bookphotography #bookstagram #bookaholic #booklove #bookish #mystery #

A post shared by Silver Doe (@silver_doe__) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:35am PDT