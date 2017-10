Βιβλιοφαγικό mashup v63: Ο Philip Pullman επιστρέφει στο εκδοτικό γεγονός της χρονιάς

Today, the #circleofbookishfriends asks us to recommend a Horror book with a... 20) Haunted House. . So, what better book than Shirley Jackson's classic The Haunting of Hill House. Just reading the first paragraph you understand how eerie and gothic it will be. . Of course I have to tell you that even though I enjoyed the writing and the atmosphere, the ending was a bit ambiguous to me and the characters especially Eleanor, were obnoxious and annoying. She herself was insufferable, vain and childish. Ugh!! . But other than that it is a great book indeed that can be an introduction to modern gothic horror. . It feels as if it was yesterday when I started this challenge with @ab_reads prompts and today it's the end of @jobis89 's prompts and tomorrow we begin with @sadie_reads_them_all' s. What a ride! . #book #books #bookstagram #booklover #bookphotography #bookstagrammer #bookporn #bookaholic #bookaddict #booklove #bookish #goodreads #read #reading #igreads #halloween #instavivlio #epicreads #bibliophile #instabook #instabooks #booknerd #booknerdigans #bookblogger #goodreadschallenge #bookorgasm #bookworm #βιβλιοσκωληκες #readathon17

