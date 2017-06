Βιβλιοφαγικό mashup v46: Μια ταινία για τον Βόλντεμορτ

Last weekend we said goodbye to our incredible volunteers Emma and Malte. They spent the entire month of March with the mobile library, and ran the show entirely as our core team took some time away from Thessaloniki. They took on the challenge of driving the library through Greek traffic, teaching English classes of all levels, and managing book loans. Emma and Malte, we already miss the humour and bright spirits you brought here with you to Greece. We hope to see you again soon, wherever that may be! #refugeesgr #greece #volunteer #habibis #mobilelibrary #refugeeswelcome #chooselove

A post shared by ECHO Refugee Library (@refugeelibrary) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:23am PDT