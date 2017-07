‘Stranger Things 2’: 8 σημειώσεις που πρέπει να κρατήσεις

Had a sick time at #sdcc. Hall H with these guys? I mean - SICK!!! Thanks to everybody who came out and to all who worked to keep us safe and on time. Thanks also again to @ragandbone @j.crewcuts @vincecamuto and @rhondaspiesstylist

A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:46am PDT