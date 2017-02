Το καλοκαιρινό φλερτ με τους Dropkick Murphys έγινε επιτέλους σχέση

#Repost @kendkm ・・・ Wanted to see some of the refugee crisis with our own eyes. Special thanks to everyone at Elpida for the hospitality and the great humanitarian work your doing !!! I don't know how anyone could not have sympathy for this sad horrific situation...especially anyone out there with Children of there own. The kids there were so friendly and welcoming to us. No matter what kids just wanna be kids. These little dudes made a go kart out of milk crates. #awesome @neverfal_

